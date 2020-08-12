Court sends juvenile rapist to Zomba reformatory centre

A court in Mponela has sent a child rapist to Chilwa Reformatory Centre in Zomba which reforms juveniles by giving them vocational skills in areas such as carpentry, bricklaying, tailoring and farming.

The Mponela First Grade Magistrate Court committed the 17 year old boy to Chilwa Reformatory Centre for two years for raping an 80 years old woman.

State Prosecutor Richard Sakala told the court that on July 28, the victim (name withheld) went to a bush inside her garden to fetch firewood.

Whilst there, the suspect (name withheld) appeared when the victim was tying her bundle of firewood and grabbed her before raping her.

The court heard that the victim shouted for help but nobody came to her rescue.

Appearing before court, the teenager pleaded guilty to the charge of rape which is contrary to section 133 of penal code.

In his submission, Sakala asked the court to give a stiff punishment saying the boy had committed what he dubbed as a serious crime.

In his ruling, First Grade Magistrate Anthony Banda concurred with the state and committed for a two year reformation period.

The teenager hails from Kandiwo village in the area of Traditional Aurthority Kayembe in Dowa District.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!