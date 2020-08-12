Police impound unregistered motorcycles

Malawi Police Service in Lilongwe have impounded 35 unregistered motorcycles in what the law enforcers say is a move to promote road safety and reduce accidents.

Lilongwe police deputy spokesperson Foster Benjamin said the exercise was carried out in the city particularly in Area 3, Area 2 and along Likuni road.

“The motorcycle taxi-operators were found using unregistered motorcycles, riding without driver’s license, riding without crush helmets and operating uninsured motorcycles,” said Benjamin.

He said the police immediately seized the bikes under Road Traffic Act.

He said 10 motorcycles have been released after the owners paid fines.

“The operation is still ongoing targeting motocycles which are unroadworthy,” he said.

He justified the police action, saying there has been a rise in road accidents which mostly involves motorcycles.

He said at least 78 people died in road accidents between January and July this year as compared to 70 people who died in the same period in 2019.

