Mulanje Council chase away ‘MCP strangers’ from chamber

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) dominated Mulanje district council on Tuesday chased away district Malawi Congress Party (MCP) officials who had gone to the chamber to attend a council meeting.

District deputy publicity secretary for MCP Blessings Matiya confirmed that him and another party district official Omar Adin were given marching orders from the meeting by an uncompromising DPP councilors and members of parliament.

“We were invited to attend the meeting by the district commissioner in our capacity as ruling party officials.

“Unfortunately, we were told to leave, so for the sake of peace, we obliged and we left the chamber,” said Matiya.

District council chairman Richard Chikhwakhwa said the councilors and the legislators felt that council meetings are not political.

“We discuss development for our areas therefore it was out of order to bring in politicians,” said Chikhwakhwa.

District commissioner Mwambiya said guests are allowed during council meetings, including journalists.

The district commissioner said he would report to the ministry of Local Government and Rural Development on the matter for the way forward.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!