500 more Malawian returnees arrive from South Africa

At least 500 more Malawian returnees have arrived from South Africa on Tuesday amid concerns that they were importing Covid-19 into the country.

Spokesperson for the Immigration at Mwanza border Pascually Zulu said the border registered a cohort 12 buses carrying more than 500 Malawians.

The returnees were escorted by officials from Malawi’s Embassy in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Mozambique and were handed over to Immigration and Health officials at Zobue Border, Mozambique.

Upon arrival of the buses at Mwanza border, health personnel gave health talk to the returnees before disinfecting buses.

Immigration assessment on the passenger’s manifest indicates that each bus had 42 passengers and 2 drivers.

The buses will be leaving the border to a designated place where Covid19 test will be done.

It is expected that MRA and immigration formalities will also be done at the same facility.

Four buses will be heading to Nalikule TTC in Lilongwe, another four will be cleared at Machinga TTC while the last four buses will be going to Domasi TTC in Zomba.

