Chisale bail fate August 28: Judge Kamanga takes over Njaunju murder  case

Former president Peter Mutharika’s private security aide Norman Chisale will have to wait on full remand for another two weeks at Maula prison in Lilongwe to know whether the court would give him bail or not on his murder case.

Chisale is a key suspect in the gruesome murder of graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director Issah Njauju six years ago.

Judge Ivy Kamanga has on Friday heard from both the State and defense counsel on the bail application.

Chisale’s lawyer Chancy Gondwe has confirmed that Kamanga will rule on the bail application on August 28.

Judge Fiona Mwale was initially handling the matter but had to go on leave and Judge Ivy Kamanga has been allocated the case and taken it up.

Chisale emerged as a powerful presidential bodyguard the country has ever had, with some people saying he was making decisions on behalf of the aged president.

He was also known as a spendthrift when he was the presidential guard to Mutharika.

