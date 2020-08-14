Debt collectors pounce on Chimulirenji

Debt collectors Friday morning knocked on the doors of former cabinet minister Everton Chimulirenji in Lilongwe seeking to seize his property for an aborted maize supply deal worth K100 million.

Chimulirenji was once the powerful figure in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government where he was State vice president for a year before the Constitutional Court invalidated and annulled the May 21, 2019 presidential poll.

The debt collectors came in over six vehicles to grab the property at Chimulirenji’s unfinished house in Likuni.

It is said that Chimulirenji had a controversial aborted deal to supply maize worth K100 million with Agri-Zone International Trading (AZIT).

The debt collectors were sent by AZIT managing director, Matius Bonongwe.

However, the debt collectors failed to collect the property after police were called in.

Bonongwe and Chimulirenji were taken to police Area 30 headquarters in Lilongwe.

