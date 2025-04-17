Chisale Coming under Intense Pressure to Tame His Tongue

Democratic Progressive Party controversial youth director Norman Chisale is coming under intense pressure to tame his tongue during political rallies.

The once most powerful aide of the former President Peter Mutharika has recently been making headlines and trending on social media with his political outbursts including the use of foul languages against those in government.

He has been calling his opponents names like, Gulukunyinda, a Bwampini and aKhakhakha among others.

Chisale who is also answering multiple court charges has been making rigging claims against the governing Malawi Congress Party MCP, without any evidence.

Reacting to these continued claims and political outbursts, Chairperson of the Civil Society Elections Integrity Forum Benedicto Kondowe has described Chisales statements and outbursts as politically dangerous.

According to Kondowe, apart from being a recipe of post elections violence, the rigging claims by Chisale might discourage the electorate from taking part in the elections resulting into voter apathy.

He therefore challenged the DPPs leadership to censure Chisale as his conduct and political tantrums are also doing the party more damage than good.

Meanwhile DPPs mouth piece Shadreck Namalomba has distanced the party from any of Chisales statements and rigging claims.

Namalomba who doubles as APMs spokesperson further maintained that the party believes in issue based politics than name calling and personal attacks.

He also expressed sadness over continued attacks of the partys President APM by some critics who are consistently describing him as too old and flail to be entrusted with the position of the country’s President which is too demanding.

Meanwhile Namalomba has disclosed that the party will shortly organize special clinics for it’s officials on how they would conduct themselves during political rallies and effective delivery of political messages to the electorate.

