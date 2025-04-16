“Pastors Have Every Right to Visit APM” – Rev Maulidi Defends Nkhoma, Blantyre Synod Clergy

Deputy General Secretary of CCAP Blantyre Synod, Rev. Baxton Maulidi, has come out guns blazing in defense of pastors from both Nkhoma and Blantyre Synods who separately visited former President Peter Mutharika, warning synod leaders against creating unnecessary divisions in the church.

Speaking as All Africa Conference of Churches Economic Justice champion, Rev. Maulidi maintained that the Mutharikas are bona fide CCAP members who deserve pastoral care like any other congregants.

“It is not a crime for reverends to visit their church members,” Maulidi declared. “Whether they came from Nkhoma or Blantyre Synod, these pastors were simply doing their God-given duty to minister to faithful members of our church.”

The strong statement comes after both synods attempted to distance themselves from the visits. In February, Blantyre Synod leadership disowned about 70 ministers – including retirees – who prayed with Mutharika at his Mangochi residence, claiming they acted in “individual capacity.”

But Maulidi challenged this position: “When our pastors visit the sick, the bereaved or those needing spiritual support, we don’t question their motives. Why should this be different just because the member happens to be a former president?”

The deputy general secretary revealed that multiple groups of clergy from both synods have separately visited the Mutharikas over time, all without any official invitation.

“This wasn’t some organized event but spontaneous pastoral visits that have been happening consistently because the Mutharikas remain active in church activities,” Maulidi explained, adding sternly: “We must be careful not to politicize pastoral care.”

The defense comes amid heightened political tensions as President Lazarus Chakwera recently met with CCAP’s General Assembly to discuss national unity ahead of elections. While that meeting was celebrated, Maulidi’s comments highlight the delicate balance churches maintain between pastoral duties and political perceptions.

“The church’s door must remain open to all – whether they sit in the pews or once sat in the presidential chair,” Maulidi concluded. “That’s not politics – that’s basic Christian ministry.”

