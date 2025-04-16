UGI donates K3 million to Zingwangwa United      

United General Insurance Company Limited (UGI) has donated K3 million to Zingwangwa United as the team begins preparations for the Southern Region Football League (SRFA) 2025- 2026 season.

UGI Sales and Marketing Manager Golden Jamu stated that giving back to the community is a key aspect of their corporate social responsibility.

“We believe that as a community team, they help nurture the football skills of youth in Zingwangwa and surrounding areas. That is why we decided to assist Zingwangwa United when we received their request,”

“This is not the first time we have supported this team only the future can tell what happens next, but we are pleased to support Zingwangwa United. If circumstances allow, we will assist them again,” said Jamu.

In his remarks, one of Zingwangwa United’s Directors Davie Khonje, expressed gratitude to UGI for the donation.

“We appreciate what UGI has done for us. Our team lacks sponsors, so members contribute individually to keep the team running. We often face financial challenges, and with this donation from UGI, we are truly thankful as it gives us a solid foundation to start the season positively.”

“As a football club, Zingwangwa United faces many challenges. Currently, we only have five footballs, which is insufficient for a league team, and we also lack sponsorship to motivate the players after games. Transporting players to matches is another hurdle as we have to hire a minibus or rely on personal vehicles,” said Khonje.

