Chisale demands K500m from government for false imprisonment

Former presidential security aide, Norman Paulosi Chisale has written Attorney General Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda demanding about K500m in damages for false imprisonment, malicious prosecution and defamation.

Chisale was a long time security aide to former president, Peter Mutharika.

Lawyers for Chisale, Gondwe and Attorneys, have since given government 90 days from February 25th, 2022 to hear from the AG or they will take legal action.

The claim follows Chisales’ acquittal on 16th April, 2021 after a court found him with no case to answer on charges he had intentionally shot a woman.

“The court even agreed with him that the shooting was in self defence and that he even reported a case of robbery at Soche Police Station in Blantyre.

“Notwithstanding theforegoing, the State ignored everything and threatened the victim with arrests if she did not pursue the matter in a criminal Court against our Client,” says the notice of claim.

Chisale was arrested on 17th July, 2020 in Lilongwe, immediately after being released on bail in another matter.

He was charged with attempted murder and doing an act prejudicial to public safety.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!