Police arrest former MBC DG Sumbuleta

March 3, 2022 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
Police in Blantyre have arrested former Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) director general Aubrey Sumbuleta.
Police national spokesperson James Kadadzera has confirmed of the arrest of Sumbuleta.

Former MBC director general Aubrey Sumbuleta
Kadadzera said Sumbuleta easy arrested by Police’s Fiscal and Fraud Unit on suspicion of a fraudulent procurement process of some company vehicles when he was heading the parastatal.
Kadadzera said Sumbuleta is currently held at Blantyre Police Station and will appear in court within 48 hours of his arrest.
Sumbuleta is also answering in court cases of sexually harassing some female workers of MBC when he was the director general.

