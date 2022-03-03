Institute of Marketing in Malawi to host webinar on creativity

The Institute of Marketing (IMM) in Malawi is set to host its first webinar of the year this week as they host global strategist powerhouse – Tom Roach.

The webinar, which will be hosted under the theme “The Principles of Effective Creativity”, will be held online on March 3, 2022, from 6pm.

IMM Public Relations Director George Damson said that the upcoming webinar is a continuation of the IMM member value addition initiative they started last year.

“We have a deliberate plan in place to continue adding value to our members and these webinars are one of the ways we are achieving that since last year. Our members stand to benefit by learning from industry experts on various topics so that they are up to date with new and emerging trends as marketing is ever evolving. We have more of these webinars coming up this year from various leading experts, locally, regionally and internationally,” said Damson.

He said that these are people who would ordinarily charge large sums of money to do these webinars, but due to relationships IMM is building, they are bringing these webinars free of charge.

In noting the importance of these kind of webinars, Wezi Chirwa, who is Technical Sales and Marketing Executive at Rainbow Paints and a full member of IMM, said that she is looking forward to learn a lot from this webinar.

“In a cluttered environment, creativity is what makes you stand out so this is a very important topic to be drilled on. As we implement lessons from these webinars, our organisations and the country at large will benefit,” said Chirwa.

The host of the webinar, Tom Roach, is a brand communication strategist and current vice president of Brand Planning at JellyFish Global in the United Kingdom.

JellyFish is a leading global marketing agency with a presence in Europe,Asia, Americas and Africa.

He has over 20 years’ experience as a strategist and has worked on leading brands such as BBC, Mercedes and Tesco while with leading agencies such as BBH, Leo Burnett, Adam & Eve DDB.

He is a multiple award winner for some of his work during the course of his illustrious career.

