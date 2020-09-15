Chisale moved from Maula prison to private clinic

Former President Peter Mutharika’s personal bodyguard Norman Chisale faces a murder charge in the killing of former Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director of corporate affairs Issa Njauju has been moved from Maula Prison to a private clinic.

Prison authorities have said they are no longer keeping Chisale in the gallows but at Poly Care Clinic since August 31 reportedly receiving treatment for “anxiety disorder with panic attacks.”

Chisale is reportedly in a “stable” condition.

But doctors at the clinic could not comment on Chisale’s condition and asked for Nyasa Times to respect his privacy.

However, this development has angered some Malawians, who have taken to social media.

One of the comments posted was from Nditha Chimaimba: “He’s fake, he’s just trying to escape from Maula… I wonder why the whole prison and the Courts are so daft to realize this! Take this coward back to Maula please.”

Chisale, who until the court-ordered June 23 Fresh Presidential Election was State House head of security, was first arrested on July 14 2020. He was rearrested on July 17 soon after being granted court bail on another offence, but was again arrested for yet another offence on July 28.

On July 31 2020, Chisale asked the High Court in Lilongwe for a judicial review of his “multiple, endless and consecutive arrests” by the police. He argued that the police conduct was against Section 42(2)(f) of the Constitution and Section 20(c) of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Code; hence, sought an order to quash the said arrest and declarations that the decision to arrest was illegal, unconstitutional, unjustified and unreasonable.

Further, he asked for an order staying the subsequent arrests and his prosecution, an injunction restraining the police from further interfering with his right to freedom and security of his person.

The High Court granted him leave for judicial review, but refused to give him his wish on the reliefs sought.

And the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed Chisale’s application for an order to prevent his further arrests, saying granting such open-ended relief would frustrate law enforcement.

