Chisale to remain in custody, bail ruling Friday

A security aide to former  president Peter Mutharika, Norman Paulosi Chisale will remand on remand Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court reserved its ruling on his  bail application.

Chisale, who appeared before the court on Wednesday after his arrest on Tuesday, is one several people whom police arrested  for alleged involvement in the cement importation deal under Mutharika’s name.

$7 million is what was evaded in import duties, according to Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA).

Mutharika has denied knowledge of the scheme, which saw cement for construction of his private property imported duty free.

said besides Chisale, police are interrogating several other people on the matter.

On Friday, police arrested the former deputy commissioner general of the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), Roza Mbilizi, for facilitating the importation of the duty-free cement.

Records show that the MRA gave Mutharika the clearance to make the duty-free cement importations in three tranches, with each consignment valued at $2.24 million.

