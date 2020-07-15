DPP, UDF to meet over alliance future

The main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) are expected to meet at a later date to reflect the future of their alliance.

UDF spokesperson Ken Ndanga confirmed in an interview with a local radio on Wednesday.

Ndanga said the meeting is aimed at conducting a postmoterm on what led to the downfall of the alliance during the 23rd June, 2020 Fresh Presidential Elections (FPE).

“We will meet for a post-mortem,” he said.

The MCP and UTM Tonse Alliance emerged victors during the elections.

UDF president Atupele Muluzi who was running mate to DPP leader Peter Mutharika in their alliance spearheaded the campaign, with Mutharika, 80, staying at home to prevent coronavirus infection.

Atupele, 41, graciously accepted the crushing loss last year when he stood as UDF presidential candidate in the botched election but failed to replicate the gesture after the June 23 defeat in fresh presidential election.

The son of former president Bakili Muluzi backs Mutharika’s parting shot that it was “the worst-ever election in the history of Malawi”.

Yet that notoriety befits Mutharika’s re-election binned by five judges in the Constitutional Court on February 3. The court found the irregularities “widespread, systematic and grave”, a verdict upheld by seven judges of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal.

