Chisale under spotlight over wealth: Declares luxury cars were ‘gifts’, no business – Report

August 7, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 7 Comments

Former president Peter Mutharika’s security aide Norman Paulos Chisale, who is answering among other charges fraud and money laundering, and is said to be one of the richest  Malawians in assets and cash, declared  no business outside his work while at State residences, according to published report.

Chisale, a former valet in the Malawi Defence Force,  was Mutharika top security aide at State House.

Everything at State House was  handled by Chisale, including presidential appointments, and he controled who sees the president and who does not meet Mutharika.

Chisale also made news for  dressing like his boss. The two were pictured spotting the same type of shoes, the same type that millionaire international France and Manchester United soccer star Paul Pogba was also pictured putting on.

The selection of Everton Chimulirenji to be running mate to Mutharika in botched 2019 elections is also said to be influenced by Chisale, who was captured in a video clip stopping presidential motorcade at  Ginnery Corner in Blantyre and pick Chimulirenji from the roadside to join Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader  as he presented nomination papers.

On Friday, Chisale’s wealth dominated the country daily newspaper, The Nation coverage which indicated  he does not provide a clear source of his income.

The paper cited  information from  the Office of the Director of Public Officers’ Declarations that  Chisale declared residential houses and motor vehicles among their assets.

Chisale said three of the vehicles on his personal fleet were “gifts” and that some of the houses he owns were financed by loans both from a commercial bank and individuals.

The daily reported that Chisale declared that three of the luxury vehicles he owns were “gifts” from his friends in London in the United Kingdom, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and Lilongwe.

The vehicles include  Mercedes Benz with personalised registration NPC1 (initials standing for Norman Paulos Chisale),  Toyota Landcruiser VX and BMW X5 Series.

The list also includes a Mercedes Benz registration NPC2 pegged at K8 million, a house in Kanjedza Township in Blantyre valued at K30 million he said was a “a loan from Mr L. Fazeh”.

Chisale also declared to have sold a plot in Area 49, Lilongwe to former Cabinet minister Ben Phiri at K12 million.

On liabilities incurred, he indicated on the declaration forms “K200 000 000 FDH Bank account”, suggesting he might have borrowed money from the bank.

The paper also reported about the wealth declared by former State House chief of staff Peter Mukhito, who unlike Chisale, he cited  salary, allowances, farming and business as source of his income.

The former Inspector General of Malawi Police Service also indicated that some of the houses he owns were financed by loans both from a commercial bank and individuals.

Mwini muzi
Guest
Mwini muzi

To begin with, what was Chisale’s wealth before he became Mutharika’s aid? How much was income after he became the aid? How come he succeeded in obtaining such large loans in a country where to obtain a loan as little as K1000 becomes just so difficult? Investigations should live no stone unturned until it is proven otherwise.

Mpweya zii
Mpweya zii

Eh FDH paliponse

Kenamu
Kenamu

But was Chisale not a’private bodyguard’ as explained in some media. Now what law mandates him to declare assets as if he is a public officer?

Kamunyobe
Kamunyobe

Mukhito just be precise to say Cement Business

Mbanje Legalised
Mbanje Legalised

kkkkkk. Chisale’s position is nowhere in the bill gazetted on 11th October 2013 on the list of public officers required to make declarations so he is not bound to.

Kombozo
Kombozo

you saying he borrowed k200 0000 0000 from the bank and used what as security for such a loan. but any way akhululukileni nawo ndi anthu anadyapo basi sioyamba ndipo siomaliza

YRUsostupid!
YRUsostupid!

So. Where can I meet chisale to ask for some of his ……(you know what I mean!)

