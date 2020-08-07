Chisale under spotlight over wealth: Declares luxury cars were ‘gifts’, no business – Report

Former president Peter Mutharika’s security aide Norman Paulos Chisale, who is answering among other charges fraud and money laundering, and is said to be one of the richest Malawians in assets and cash, declared no business outside his work while at State residences, according to published report.

Chisale, a former valet in the Malawi Defence Force, was Mutharika top security aide at State House.

Everything at State House was handled by Chisale, including presidential appointments, and he controled who sees the president and who does not meet Mutharika.

Chisale also made news for dressing like his boss. The two were pictured spotting the same type of shoes, the same type that millionaire international France and Manchester United soccer star Paul Pogba was also pictured putting on.

The selection of Everton Chimulirenji to be running mate to Mutharika in botched 2019 elections is also said to be influenced by Chisale, who was captured in a video clip stopping presidential motorcade at Ginnery Corner in Blantyre and pick Chimulirenji from the roadside to join Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader as he presented nomination papers.

On Friday, Chisale’s wealth dominated the country daily newspaper, The Nation coverage which indicated he does not provide a clear source of his income.

The paper cited information from the Office of the Director of Public Officers’ Declarations that Chisale declared residential houses and motor vehicles among their assets.

Chisale said three of the vehicles on his personal fleet were “gifts” and that some of the houses he owns were financed by loans both from a commercial bank and individuals.

The daily reported that Chisale declared that three of the luxury vehicles he owns were “gifts” from his friends in London in the United Kingdom, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and Lilongwe.

The vehicles include Mercedes Benz with personalised registration NPC1 (initials standing for Norman Paulos Chisale), Toyota Landcruiser VX and BMW X5 Series.

The list also includes a Mercedes Benz registration NPC2 pegged at K8 million, a house in Kanjedza Township in Blantyre valued at K30 million he said was a “a loan from Mr L. Fazeh”.

Chisale also declared to have sold a plot in Area 49, Lilongwe to former Cabinet minister Ben Phiri at K12 million.

On liabilities incurred, he indicated on the declaration forms “K200 000 000 FDH Bank account”, suggesting he might have borrowed money from the bank.

The paper also reported about the wealth declared by former State House chief of staff Peter Mukhito, who unlike Chisale, he cited salary, allowances, farming and business as source of his income.

The former Inspector General of Malawi Police Service also indicated that some of the houses he owns were financed by loans both from a commercial bank and individuals.

