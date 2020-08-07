Female rapper Toriah goes gangster on love song

After weeks of social media buzz, Lilongwe-based female hip hop artist, Toriah has confirmed the release of her first love song ever.

Titled “Gangster Love”, the song was produced at Raj records by Jay Jay Cee.

According to Toriah, the song is scheduled to drop on Friday, 7th August.

“The song is dropping on Friday because I want lovers to enjoy it during the weekend,” she joked and laughed.

Quizzed on why it has taken her so song to do a love song, she said, “I didn’t have much experience on love. So I wanted to experience it first. Also, the love is different from what most people sing about.

“In verse 2, I’m describing this kind of love as a fight. As in, a couple goes to spar fight before the actual hustle. Hustling is a fight. This is not about pillow fights that everybody sings.”

She added: “This is the kind of love where a couple is a team of hustlers. In the song, am talking about minibus hustle.

“The wife is driving whereas the the husband is an assistant. a conductor. They hustle together, have a few drinks and go home as a family.”

Toriah’s previous hits include “Mkazi Ujayo” which features Malinga Mafia, Malceba and Saint. It also had Radio Djs posting video clips vibing to the song.

Other hits are “Sangapange”, “Tsitsa”, “Legend in the Making”, and “Ulala” featuring Binge.

Toriah started music in 2015, but got serious in 2019.

She has performed on big stages alongside Zambia’s B1 of “Kwa George” fame, Yo Maps, Gwamba, Onesimus, Fredokiss, and Kell Kay.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook; Toriah the Artist

Instagram: thandiwe_toriah

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!