Chisankho Watch Urges MEC to Release Partial Results Amid Concerns

Chisankho Watch, a consortium of four governance watchdogs, has this afternoon urged the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to begin releasing partial results as vote tabulation continues, in order to enhance transparency and calm mounting anxiety across the country.

Speaking at a press briefing, board chairperson Bishop Gilford Matonga said the consortium—which brings together the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP), the Public Affairs Committee (PAC), the Gender Justice Unit and the Meeting Hub (mHub)—had observed a number of troubling issues during polling and counting.

Key among them, Matonga said, was the failure of 17 percent of Biometric Voter Verification Devices (BVVDs), which disrupted the smooth flow of the voting process. In addition, 95 percent of polling centres reportedly lacked adequate lighting, forcing election officials to improvise with alternative light sources late into the night.

Despite these challenges, Chisankho Watch stressed that the overall process remained largely credible and urged citizens not to be swayed by misinformation or premature claims of victory.

“It is critical that MEC begins releasing partial results as soon as possible, to build public trust and avoid unnecessary speculation. Meanwhile, we call on all stakeholders and citizens to remain calm and patient as the tabulation process unfolds,” said Matonga.

With tension rising and political camps already jostling for dominance, pressure is now mounting on MEC to act swiftly and provide clarity before the rumor mill takes over.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :