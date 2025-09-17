Editorial: DPP and MCP’s Shameless Power Games Threaten Malawi’s Democracy

Malawi stands at a delicate moment. Votes are still being counted, yet our two largest political parties — the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) — are already busy declaring themselves winners. It is a disgraceful spectacle.

The DPP, in its usual arrogance, is parading around with “figures” to announce Arthur Peter Mutharika’s triumphant return. Its spokespersons are demanding that President Lazarus Chakwera concede, as if the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) does not exist. The party has turned unofficial tallies into weapons of propaganda, forgetting that democracy is not a shouting contest.

Not to be outdone, the MCP has joined the circus. Its operatives, instead of waiting for the official process, are handpicking results from pockets of the Central Region and urban centers to spin a story of Chakwera’s “victory.” This is not leadership — it is desperation. It is the behavior of a party terrified of reality and willing to toy with national stability for political survival.

The Malawi Law Society (MLS) was right to issue a stinging rebuke. Declaring oneself a winner before MEC has spoken is not only unlawful, it is a direct assault on the rule of law. It is reckless, inflammatory, and a betrayal of the democratic principles both parties pretend to uphold.

But let us be honest: neither DPP nor MCP cares about the rules when power is at stake. These are the same parties that preach peace on campaign podiums, then incite chaos when it suits them. They accuse each other of rigging, yet both are guilty of poisoning the electoral atmosphere with premature, baseless claims of victory.

Malawians deserve better. They deserve a politics anchored in respect for institutions, not in the arrogance of self-anointed kings. The mandate to declare winners belongs to MEC and MEC alone. Every press briefing, every Facebook post, every premature claim by DPP or MCP is an insult to the millions of citizens who queued patiently to cast their ballots in hope, not in vain.

This is a moment for restraint. Instead, what we are witnessing is a shameless power struggle between two parties who would rather set the country ablaze than wait a few more hours for an official result.

Both DPP and MCP must be told in no uncertain terms: sit down, shut up, and let MEC do its job.

