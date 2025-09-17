Malawi Law Society Slams DPP and MCP for Premature Victory Claims

The Malawi Law Society (MLS) has come out swinging against both the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), accusing them of recklessly declaring victory from unofficial tallies and undermining the authority of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

MLS President Davis Njobvu described the actions of the two major parties as “irresponsible, unlawful, and dangerous,” warning that such conduct risks plunging the country into chaos at a critical juncture.

“Declaring oneself a winner before MEC has spoken is a direct violation of the law and the code of conduct governing elections,” Njobvu told this paper. “We strongly condemn both parties for their reckless conduct, and we call on MEC to investigate and take action against any candidates or political groupings violating these rules.”

The DPP has been parading early figures suggesting its candidate, Peter Mutharika, is leading across the South, making inroads in the Central and North, and sweeping urban centers. Senior officials have even gone as far as demanding that President Lazarus Chakwera concede defeat. Meanwhile, MCP has countered with its own “victory narrative,” citing strongholds in parts of the Central Region and selective urban tallies as proof Chakwera is on course to retain the presidency.

Analysts say both camps are cherry-picking unofficial data to whip up a false sense of triumph. The Law Society warns this dangerous brinkmanship could destabilize the electoral process and inflame tensions among supporters.

“It is shameful that the very parties who should be safeguarding democracy are the first to trample on it,” Njobvu said. “Neither MCP nor DPP has the mandate to announce results. That power lies solely with MEC.”

MLS has also issued a stern caution to media outlets, urging them to avoid becoming conduits for partisan propaganda. “The media must remain professional and resist being hijacked by politicians who are desperate to shape a narrative of victory when the official process is still underway,” Njobvu said.

The Society’s intervention underscores growing concern that Malawi’s fragile democratic order is being tested by the recklessness of its leading political players. With both MCP and DPP posturing as winners without MEC’s declaration, MLS says the country risks sliding into dangerous political disorder unless the rule of law is firmly upheld.

