DPP Declares Victory, Calls on Chakwera to Accept Defeat

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has declared victory in the 2025 elections and bluntly told President Lazarus Chakwera to swallow his pride and accept defeat instead of clinging to power.

Speaking in Lilongwe, DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba drew parallels with former president Joyce Banda, who in 2014 gracefully conceded without hesitation when it became clear she had lost. Namalomba said Chakwera should follow that example and stop embarrassing the nation with what he called “a desperate refusal to face reality.”

He also took aim at MCP official Jessie Kabwila, dismissing her remarks as “senseless noise” and urging her to concede that things did not go her party’s way.

“The people of Malawi have spoken, and they have spoken clearly,” Namalomba said. “Peter Mutharika is the choice of Malawians. Chakwera should step aside and respect the will of the people.”

DPP heavyweights backed the demand, pointing to tallies that show their candidate APM with a commanding lead across the country. Sameer Suleman, a senior figure in the party, said the numbers on the ground were indisputable:

“The figures are there for all to see. Malawians love DPP leadership. The will of the people must be respected. This is done and dusted—chinthu chapita.”

The party has expressed shock at MCP’s continued insistence that Chakwera is winning, describing it as a “shameless denial of reality.”

Meanwhile, DPP strategist Ben Phiri called on the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to swiftly address logistical challenges such as network glitches and delays in transmitting results. He acknowledged that such problems are not unusual in an election of this magnitude but insisted MEC must act quickly to restore public confidence.

“The people’s verdict is clear,” Phiri said. “No amount of delay or confusion can change that.”

As results continue to trickle in, the DPP says it is confident that Malawians have decisively chosen Peter Mutharika—and it is now only a matter of time before MEC makes it official.

