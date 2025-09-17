Malawi Congress Party Declares Victory, Urges Calm Amid Election Anticipation

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has issued a resolute declaration of victory in the 2025 general elections, urging supporters to remain peaceful and dignified as the nation awaits official results from the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

In a strongly worded press statement released today, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Jessie Kabwila, expressed “confidence and joy” at what she described as an “emphatic victory” for the incumbent party led by President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera.

The statement praised Malawians for their “calm, dignity, and unity” during the polls, hailing the process as “the most peaceful and inspiring electoral process in our nation’s history.” It also underscored the MCP-led government’s role in ensuring a “transparent, fairly, and effectively” managed election.

“The message from the people is loud and clear,” Kabwila stated. “They believe in the vision of Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and in the five thematic areas that form the backbone of our development agenda.”

Despite the confident tone, the MCP struck a cautious note, emphasizing its commitment to democratic norms and the rule of law. The party explicitly called for patience until MEC makes an official announcement—a move likely aimed at curbing potential unrest or premature celebrations.

“Winners do not cause havoc—they celebrate with peace and dignity,” Kabwila asserted, sending a clear message to the party’s base to avoid any actions that could undermine stability.

Political analysts suggest the MCP’s dual messaging—combining assuredness with a call for calm—reflects a strategic effort to consolidate its perceived win while preventing post-electoral violence that has marred previous polls in the region.

“This is a mature move from the ruling party,” said Dr. Tiyamike Phiri, a political science lecturer at the University of Malawi. “They are projecting confidence without inciting tension, which is crucial for maintaining peace during this sensitive period.”

The MCP’s statement also hinted at a forward-looking agenda, promising “even more transformation, prosperity, and unity” under Chakwera’s second term.

As the country holds its breath for official results, the MCP’s declaration sets the stage for what many expect to be a conclusive endorsement of the incumbent administration—so long as the electoral process concludes without dispute.

For now, the message from the MCP is clear: they believe they have won, and they want Malawi to win in peace.

