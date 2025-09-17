Vitumbiko Mumba Calls for Vigilance as MEC Continues to Count Votes

In a strong message to supporters, MCP running mate Vitumbiko Mumba has urged Malawians to remain calm and vigilant as the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) continues counting votes.

Speaking directly to party members and followers on social media, Mumba warned against being distracted by unverified figures circulating online. He described such reports as part of a strategy aimed at creating confusion and undermining trust in the official process.

“What you see online are not official results—the Malawi Electoral Commission is still counting, and we are not even at 10%,” Mumba said. “Some people are spreading false figures to serve their own interests, but the truth is still being written.”

Mumba emphasized the importance of patience, unity, and protecting one’s vote. He reminded supporters that MEC is the only body mandated to announce official results and that every ballot still being transmitted matters.

“I have never been as hopeful as I am now. We got this,” he added, encouraging followers to stay positive and resilient. To lift spirits further, he recommended listening to Sizzla Kalonje’s Solid as a Rock, signaling a message of perseverance and steadfastness.

The message, shared with the hashtag #Lazaneer, reflects Mumba’s call for calm amid heightened tensions and the rapid spread of unofficial election results across social media.

