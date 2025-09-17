UDF Urges Calm as Muluzi Warns Against Fake Election Results

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi has appealed for calm and patience as election results trickle in, warning Malawians against being misled by unverified figures circulating online.

Muluzi stressed that only the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has the constitutional mandate to declare official results, describing the rush to spread unofficial tallies as a direct threat to the integrity of the electoral process.

“We must respect MEC’s autonomy and allow every vote to be properly verified. Sharing unconfirmed results only risks undermining the will of the people,” Muluzi said in a strongly-worded statement released Wednesday evening.

He further urged party monitors and supporters nationwide to remain vigilant but peaceful as vote counting continues, noting that unity and discipline are critical to protecting democracy.

Despite urging restraint, Muluzi gave his supporters a glimmer of hope, revealing that the party’s Parallel Voter Tabulation (PVT) was showing “positive trends” that give the UDF “great cause for optimism.”

“Our confidence in this democratic process remains unshaken. We are optimistic, and when the final announcement is made, we believe the will of Malawians will be respected,” he said.

Muluzi wrapped up his message with a call for peace and national unity, declaring that the election must serve to “strengthen, not divide” the country.

