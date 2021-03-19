Chitembeya removed at Athletics body, Mzee appointed acting GS

March 19, 2021 Phillip Pasula-Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

The Athletics Association of Malawi (AAM) has chopped its General Secretary, Frank Chitembeya, with immediate effect.

Mzee Makawa: Acting GS

Chitembeya is being accused of making decisions all by himself without consulting the rest of the executive committee members. He has since been replaced by Mzee Makawa on interim basis.

Makawa, who is also Chairperson for Southern Region Athletics Association,  confirmed his appointment effective March 16, 2021.

“He was making unilateral decisions without consulting the rest of the executive members. There was a time when Malawi athletes were in problems and got embarrassed in Tanzania and the Malawi Embassy came in,” explained Makawa.

However, Chitembeya is eligible to contest for any position within the Athletics Association of Malawi in the next elections.

