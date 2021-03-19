Ombudsman releases Magalasi, Mera ‘institutional anarchy’ report

March 19, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Ombudsman Martha Chizuma has released a report on an investigation on the matter of alleged unprocedural recruitment of former Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) chief executive officer Collins Magalasi.

Ombudsman Chizuma : Magalasi hiring probe out 

The investigation also looked into improper and irregular recruitment of other members of staff and acts of maladministration at Mera.

The report has been titled ‘Institutional Anarchy.’

The report release takes place at the office of the ombudsman conference room in Lilongwe this Friday.

