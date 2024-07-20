Chithyola clears the air: “Whenever I find money, I will spend it on party members”

Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Simplex Chithyola Banda says he will not stop handing out money to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) members, adding that whenever he finds money he will be spending it on party members.

The minister, who is vying for the position of the party’s secretary general , made the statement recently apparently in direct response to stories The Nation newspaper carried on on him and Minister of Homeland Security Ken Zikhale Ng’oma who have come under the spotlight for dishing out money to delegates ahead of the party’s August 8 to 10 2024 convention.

Said Chithyola Banda: “Whenever I find money I will be spending it on party members. Whether people write about it or not, the money I make is for the party members as well.”

In Blantyre recently while meeting delegates on Wednesday, Chithyola Banda told the delegates that he had given K5 million to the party’s contestant in the July 23 Chilaweni Ward by-election.

He further promised to buy 200 chairs for the party’s office.

The minister later gave party members cash, branded umbrellas and T-shirts.

The delegates included those from the MCP South Region and districts such as Neno, Phalombe, Chikwawa, Mulanje and Nsanje.

The meeting was also attended by more than 10 MCP members of Parliament, including Olipa Chimangeni of Ntchisi North East, Lobin Lowe of Lilongwe Central, Ken Kandodo Banda of Kasungu Central and Kafanikhale Mandevana of Nsanje Central.

In he remarks, Chimangeni asked Chithyola Banda to buy buses for the party when he is elected secretary general, saying women should not travel to party events in lorries.

On his part, Kandodo Banda commended Chithyola Banda for committing to help party members but said the party should establish companies to improve its finances.

