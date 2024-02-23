Chithyola confident with economy: Shares six signals to demonstrate recovery is happening

Finance Minister Simplex has expressed his deepest confidence in the economy to the extending of proving a point by sharing six signals which he says demonstrate that the economy is recovering.

“Following the recovery efforts that the Government has been implementing, I would like to report to the August House that recovery is indeed happening,” he said.

He added that to check and appreciate the progress being made, Chithyola shared six signals that he says demonstrates that indeed recovery is happening

He spoke fuel shortage as a story of the past, forex availability has greatly improved, food prices have started to stabilise and are expected to reduce even further.

“The Extended Credit Facility Programme with the IMF materialized, the labour export programme has commenced and also the resumption of direct budget support.

