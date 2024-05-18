Chithyola inspires Unima graduating students, support them with K10 million

Minister of Finance Simplex Chithyola Banda has advised University students to consider themselves as job creators and not prospect employees.

Chithyola Banda has made the remarks during the University of Malawi (UNIMA) Finale Dinner in Blantyre where he is guest of honour.

According to Chithyola Banda, graduates can better contribute to the country’s development if they focus on establishing own businesses and not seeking employment.

In his speech, Chithyola challenged the students to think of creating jobs not seeking for jobs. He also took the opportunity to remind ths students that President Lazarus Chakwera is making education a great priority evidenced by increasing students allowances and also creating deliberate policies for students to access cheaper and low interest rates financing to fresh graduates to start businesses.

As a token of motivation to the students, Chithyola Banda has donated K10 million to the finales.

Chithyola’s name is becoming prowess in leadership circles as evidenced by his outstanding record, which extends back to his tenure in the NGO sector.

He interacts well with people at all levels, and the versatility he has displayed as Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs has been infectious. Simplex Chithyola is comfortable with the rank and file of the party, individuals in villages, and also among intellectuals in the power corridors of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF), as well as academicians. For example, on the 17th of this month, Chithyola has been invited as the Guest of Honor at the finale dinner organized by the University of Malawi.

To bolster all this, Chithyola boasts impressive academic credentials. He holds a Master’s Degree in Public Policy & Administration (MSc.PPA) and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Restorative Justice and International Human Rights. Additionally, he is currently reading for a PhD in Public Policy & Administration.

