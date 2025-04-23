Chithyola Leads Malawi’s Charge at IMF Meetings, Pitches ATMM Strategy to Attract Global Investment

Malawi’s push to transform its economy and uplift millions from poverty has taken center stage at this year’s Spring Meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF), where Finance Minister Simplex Chithyola Banda is leading a delegation to pitch the country’s agriculture, tourism, mining, and manufacturing (ATMM) strategy to global investors and development partners.

The high-level mission underscores Malawi’s urgent drive to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and unlock international support to catalyze growth in sectors identified as pivotal for national development. These sectors—framed as “low-hanging fruits”—are key components of the country’s broader vision under Malawi 2063, a long-term agenda aimed at transitioning the nation from one of the world’s least developed to a resilient, middle-income economy.

“The ATMM strategy isn’t just a policy. It’s our country’s lifeline to prosperity,” said Chithyola Banda. “We are presenting a unified case to our global partners: support Malawi in transforming these sectors and you’re not just investing in a country—you’re investing in a future success story.”

Energy and transport as key enablers

Chithyola Banda emphasized that the transformation of these priority sectors hinges on a reliable energy supply and modern transport infrastructure. “You cannot commercialize agriculture or scale up manufacturing without energy. You cannot attract tourists or export minerals without roads. That’s why we’re engaging partners on all fronts—energy, transport, and the ATMM sectors,” he said.

Strategic partnerships and investment talks

The delegation is actively engaging the Opec Fund for International Development and the Kuwait government, hoping to seal a financing deal for the long-awaited Makanjira–Mangochi Road—a project critical to opening up the lakeshore economy. Parliament recently approved a $20 million loan for the same.

Additionally, the team is discussing Malawi’s $350 million energy compact, which includes ambitious projects like the Mpatamanga Hydropower Plant, expected to boost electricity access to 70 percent—an essential leap for industrial and rural development.

A milestone moment for Malawi

Secretary to the Treasury Betchani Tchereni revealed that the Malawi team is holding over 70 bilateral and multilateral meetings during the week-long forum. “We’re in high gear. These talks represent a huge opportunity to align our national goals with global resources. Every handshake here could translate into real impact back home,” he said.

With key officials including Reserve Bank Governor Macdonald Mafuta Mwale and Malawi Revenue Authority Commissioner General Daniel Daka also attending, Malawi’s presence at the Bretton Woods institutions’ meetings is not just symbolic—it’s strategic.

For a country grappling with debt, unemployment, and underdevelopment, the ATMM strategy represents a new horizon. Through bold engagement and clear priorities, Chithyola Banda and his team are positioning Malawi as a serious player in the global development arena.

