FAM Rolls Out Nationwide Elite Referees Training to Boost Officiating Standards

In a bold step toward raising the bar in football officiating, the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has launched a nationwide elite referees training programme aimed at refining officiating standards ahead of the 2025 football season.

The northern region kicked off the initiative, with elite referees undergoing intensive training on Monday at Njakwa Village Lodge in Mzuzu.

The programme forms part of FAM’s broader agenda to professionalize match officiating through ongoing capacity building and alignment with international best practices.

FAM Executive Member and Chairperson of the Referees Subcommittee, Patrick Kapanga, emphasized the importance of the training.

“We are conducting these courses region by region as part of our football transformation agenda. Our aim is to ensure that matches are handled with utmost professionalism,” said Kapanga.

He added that the sessions are designed not only to refresh referees on the latest laws of the game but also to align expectations for the new season.

The training follows a similar session held for match assessors last week at FAM Headquarters in Chiwembe, Blantyre. The programme continues in the central region on April 24 in Salima and concludes in the southern region on April 29 at Mpira Village in Blantyre.

In a significant development, FAM has also introduced a Referees’ Code of Conduct—a landmark document aimed at guiding the ethics and professional conduct of referees both on and off the pitch.

Referees Manager Duncan Lengani hailed the code as a potential game changer.

“This Code of Conduct will be the compass for our referees going forward. It reinforces professionalism and ensures that officiating meets the highest ethical standards,” said Lengani.

Elite referee David Chinoko from Mzuzu expressed his appreciation for the training.

“This is timely and crucial, especially with the new season underway. We’re being brought up to speed with the latest amendments to the laws of the game. It’s exactly what we need to officiate with confidence and consistency,” Chinoko said.

In total, 150 elite referees from across Malawi’s three regions are expected to benefit from this groundbreaking initiative.

