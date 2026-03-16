Chithyola tells Mutharika to Fire Mwanamveka, Mbeta and Suspend Partridge Over Their Role in Amyrillis Deal

Leader of Opposition Simplex Chithyola Banda has demanded that President Peter Mutharika immediately fire Joseph Mwanamveka, the Minister of Finance, and Frank Mbeta, the Attorney General, while also suspending George Partridge, Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi, over their alleged links to the controversial Amaryllis Hotel deal.

Delivering a fiery point of order in the Parliament of Malawi, Chithyola said the President must move swiftly to remove officials connected to the scandal before the situation degenerates into what he warned could become an entrenched criminal enterprise.

“President Mutharika should act now,” Chithyola declared. “Tomorrow will be too late.”

The opposition leader also called for the arrest of senior officials at EMJ Corporation, the investment arm linked to the Public Service Pension Trust Fund, specifically naming its chairperson Chizanso Nyirenda.

Chithyola made the remarks while questioning whether Parliament should proceed with debating the national budget while the controversial K128.7 billion acquisition of Amaryllis Hotel remains unresolved.

“Is it in order to discuss the budget today when the Amaryllis issue remains unresolved, with those involved in this financial scandal still at large?” he asked.

The purchase of the luxury hotel by the Public Service Pension Trust Fund has become one of the most explosive public finance controversies in recent years and is currently under investigation by the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament (PAC).

Chithyola told the House that the scandal is particularly disturbing because it involves funds belonging to pensioners—many of whom rely on the scheme for survival after decades of public service.

“Pensioners are suffering while their money is being mishandled,” he said.

According to the opposition leader, nearly K98 billion has been lost within just six months, a development he warned signals a deeper systemic problem in the management of pension funds.

“If this is not stopped now, it will turn into a criminal enterprise,” he cautioned.

Chithyola said the President, who he noted is closely following the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament inquiry, must demonstrate leadership by taking decisive action against those implicated.

His intervention comes as the parliamentary probe intensifies, with several senior government officials expected to appear before the committee to explain their roles in the controversial hotel transaction that has triggered nationwide outrage and scrutiny over the handling of public pension funds.

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