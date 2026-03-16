NICO Group says honesty and trust key in financial services sector

NICO Group Malawi has emphasized on the importance of honesty and trust in the financial services sector describing them as crucial in as far as building a great legacy is concerned.

The Group’s Managing Director, Vizenge Kumwenda made the remarks during a special official farewell which the company organized to celebrate the remarkable work and unwavering commitment for the out-going Group Operations Executive, Chifundo Chiundira who retired after serving the institution for a period of 30 years.

Delivering his speech, Kumwenda described Chiundira’s three decades as a period of a successful journey saying through his knowledge and skill he contributed a lot to the current amazing status of the company as he was working with passion and dedication to ensure the institution’s brand grow and reach where it is right now.

“As a group we just had to honour this dedicated man for his huge contribution as well as admirable loyalty and influence which is very rare to find in many people working in financial sector.

“Mr Chiundira’s performance has been unique and deserve to be emulated by many of us more especially young people because some of them needs to realize that honesty and trust makes one to be an assert for the company and the nation but without that it becomes easier for people to damage their reputation,” said Kumwenda.

On his part, Chiundira expressed gratitude for being honoured in a special way which he said it is symbol that shows how the company was valuing his services offered to the institution.

“It feels really good to see the company celebrating my life and retirement in this way. This doesn’t happen often and as such I really appreciate what the management has done to me,” said Chiundira.

He further, disclosed that he is going out a happy person who is really proud for being one of the citizens who was part of the NICO team that made the company a successful one.

“What I can advice young people is that they should be reliable, have integrity and be honesty if everything else is to be in place because without these things, there will be no company that will show interest to recruit or keep people who are not trusted,” he explained.

While at NICO Group, Chiundira served various positions such as Chairman of Board for NICO General, NICO Pension Director of NBS Bank, just to mention a few.

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