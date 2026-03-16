NBM plc pumps K5.5 million into MLS conference

The National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has pumped K5.5 million towards the upcoming Malawi Law Society (MLS) Conference and Annual General Meeting scheduled to take place from March 26 to 29 under the theme ‘Climate Justice’.

Speaking during the symbolic cheque presentation on Friday, NBM plc Legal Services Manager, Pretence Sayenda, said the Bank found it important to support the conference as part of its commitment to environmental sustainability.

Sayenda noted that the theme of the conference comes at a critical time when climate change continues to affect communities across the country.

“The topic being discussed is very important, considering how climate change is affecting all of us. As a Bank that believes in environmental sustainability, we felt it was important to be part of this conversation,” he said.

He added that NBM plc has been actively supporting communities affected by climate-related disasters, hence its interest in contributing to discussions that can shape policies and frameworks on environmental justice.

“As a Bank, we support various initiatives that respond to climate-related challenges, including disaster response. We, therefore believe that participating in forums where decision-makers discuss these issues is important in helping shape appropriate frameworks for environmental justice,” concluded Sayenda.

In his remarks, Malawi Law Society Treasurer, Kizito Kumwenda, appreciated the support from NBM plc, noting that it will complement the Society’s efforts in organising the conference.

He also commended the Bank for backing a gathering whose theme is critical to the country’s environmental development.

“We are very appreciative of this gesture from NBM plc as it will help us successfully plan and execute the annual conference.”

“Our conference is focusing on climate justice by looking at the role the legal profession can play in the realisation of climate action in the country. As a society, we recognise that climate change affects all of us, and we want to ensure that we are taking the right position in this important conversation,” said Kumwenda.

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