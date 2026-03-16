NBM plc commits K67 million for orientation of new parastatal board members

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has committed K67 million to the Corporate Governance Orientation Programme for newly appointed parastatal board members, reinforcing its dedication to strengthening public institutions and promoting good governance in the country.

The orientation programme is scheduled to take place from March 16 to 25, 2026, at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi, and will bring together newly appointed parastatal board members, controlling officers, and senior government officials.

In a statement released on Saturday, NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Mphepo-Hiwa said the initiative aims to enhance corporate governance, strengthen oversight, and improve leadership effectiveness within State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and other public institutions.

“We believe that strong institutions are essential for national development. Our sponsorship of this orientation programme demonstrates our dedication to supporting the government’s efforts to improve corporate governance in parastatals and other public institutions,” said Mphepo-Hiwa.

Mphepo-Hiwa added that the Bank remains committed to working closely with government and public institutions to promote efficiency, transparency, and accountability.

“As a strategic financial partner to Government and State-Owned Enterprises, NBM plc continues to play a critical role in providing innovative financial solutions and advisory services that help public institutions operate efficiently and deliver value to Malawians,” she explained.

She further noted that the programme will also create an opportunity for the Bank to engage with key decision-makers in government and state institutions.

“The orientation programme will also offer an opportunity for the Bank to engage with senior government officials and leaders from State-Owned Enterprises, enabling NBM plc to showcase its customised banking solutions for government institutions and parastatals, including financial management services, digital banking platforms, and specialised corporate banking support,” she said.

NBM plc believes that collaboration between the financial sector and government institutions is vital for strengthening public sector effectiveness and ensuring that state corporations contribute meaningfully to the country’s economic growth.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :