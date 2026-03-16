TEVETA Urges More Women to Join Technical Skills Training

The Technical, Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TEVETA) has called for greater participation of women in practical, trade-based skills training in Malawi’s technical colleges, saying the country cannot build a strong economy while half of its population remains underrepresented in key technical professions.

Speaking on Monday in Mzuzu, TEVETA Northern Region Manager Joseph Chikopa made the appeal when he presented a K3 million cheque to the Nyika Media Club in support of the club’s elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for March 28, 2026.

Chikopa observed that female enrolment in technical colleges remains significantly low, particularly in so-called “hard skills” programmes such as motor vehicle mechanics, bricklaying and carpentry, fields that have traditionally been dominated by men.

According to Chikopa, the imbalance is largely driven by persistent misconceptions that technical and vocational education is only meant for students who perform poorly in the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations.

“Time has come for Malawians to start viewing Technical, Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education and Training as a powerful pathway to employment, entrepreneurship and sustainable income generation,” he said.

He stressed that a skilled workforce is essential if the country is to achieve its long-term development goals under Malawi 2063.

“We believe that when students acquire these practical skills, they are better positioned to contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic development of the country. For Malawi to realise the Malawi 2063 agenda, we must invest in building a skilled workforce,” Chikopa said.

To address the gender imbalance, Chikopa revealed that TEVETA has introduced targeted scholarship programmes aimed specifically at encouraging women to enrol in technical training programmes that have historically attracted fewer female students.

“These scholarships are meant to empower females who choose to pursue training in hard skills often perceived as male-dominated,” he explained.

Chikopa also said TEVETA decided to support Nyika Media Club because the authority recognises the important role journalists play in raising public awareness about the value of skills development and vocational training opportunities.

Chairperson of Nyika Media Club, Festone Malekezo, thanked TEVETA for the financial support and appealed to other organisations and companies to assist the club as it prepares for the upcoming AGM.

Malekezo said the club is seeking about K12 million to successfully host the meeting.

“This assembly is very important for us because it will provide a platform for journalists to discuss how the club can remain sustainable as we continue serving the nation through professional journalism,” he said.

The AGM will also elect new office bearers. Malekezo is seeking re-election as chairperson unopposed, while Tionge Hara (Treasurer) and Benard Mhone (Projects Officer) are also running unopposed for their respective positions.

The race for General Secretary, however, will be contested between incumbent Elton Mhango and challenger Dumisani Tembo.

Meanwhile, the position of Vice Chairperson has attracted two candidates—Clementina Pondelani and Rose Cross Mahoriya—after the current office holder Towera Katswiri opted not to seek re-election.

The Nyika Media Club is an association of practising journalists working across the Northern Region of Malawi, aimed at strengthening collaboration, professional development and advocacy for the media sector.

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