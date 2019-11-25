Chitipa Coach Ngwira insists club won’t be relegated

Savenda Chtipa United Coach Alex Ngwira insists his club will not face relegation at the end of the season despite dropping six points in their outing to the Southern Region in week 29 of the elite TNM Super League.

The northern region based side suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Might Be Forward Wanderers on Saturday before going down again Ntopwa F.C 4-3 on Sunday.

The team is currently on position 11 with 28 points with four games to the end of the season.

“Chitipa will not be relegated we will come out of it and place at a better position, we have four more games to play and we will work through it,” he said in a post-match interview on Sunday.

“We have lost six points to and it has pushed us down but if we are able to register wins in our remaining fixtures, it will push us up on the log sheet so in the four games let see what happens” he added.

He singled out Sunday’s loss as the most disappointing and heartbroken result.

“It is very disappointing to lose a match which you entirely dominated, however, we will go back to our base and continue our preparations for the next fixture,” he said.

