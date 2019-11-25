Tigresses claim Rainbow Paints 2nd position as Diamonds cling to top

Competition in Rainbow paints Blantyre and Districts Netball League second round continues to be more exciting as First Choice Tigresses have managed to claim the second position which was controlled by Tropical Queens for the past three weeks.

Tigresses made everything possible to take the position during the weekend when they recorded a superb win in all their three assignments.

The in-form Lilongwe Dairy sponsored team continued their 2019 best winning record campaign in Week 8 by starting with a tough fixture against Tropical Queens in a match which they comfortably won by 42-25 baskets after playing four quarters.

The Peace Chawinga Kalua side finished their mission on Sunday with two wins when they walloped Polytechnic 97-9 before destroying newcomers Vicky Sisters with 97-6 baskets to automatically move one step up to takeover the second position by displacing Tropical Queens with 36 points after playing 19 games whereas Tropic Queens have concluded the season on third position with 34 points from 20 matches.

Rainbow Paints log table leaders Kukoma Diamonds remain to be the giants of netball in the southern region following their successful three wins which have also protected their unbeaten record.

The defending champions scored baskets for funny as they hammered the Polytechnic students 110-6 and the struggling Machinjiri Sisters with 101-6 baskets before punishing Chilomoni Sisters with 69-14 baskets respectively.

Diamonds is now leading the table with 38 points from 19 games.

Here are the full results of Week 8:

SATURDAY

Polytechnic 28-55 Shizaella

Kukoma Diamonds 101-6 Machinjiri Sisters

Polytechnic 34-62 Prison Sisters

Kukoma Diamonds 69-14 Chilomoni Sisters

Tropical Queens 25-42 Tigresses

SUNDAY

First Choice Tigresses 97-9 Polytechnic

Tropical Queens 64-17 Serenity Stars

First Choice Tigresses 97-6 Vicky Stars

Kukoma Diamonds 110-6 Polytechnic

