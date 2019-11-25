KB beat Hangover to set up final clash against Eagles

Kamuzu Barracks (KB) Football Club are through to the final of the richest competition on the land-FISD Challenge Cup after beating minnows Hangover 4-1 in a match played at the Mpira Stadium in the Commercial City of Blantyre on Sunday.

This is their third appearance in final of the competition.

They lost in inaugural final against Mighty Be Forward Wanderers in 2016 before winning the second edition.

In the final, K.B will face flying Blue Eagles F.C who made it to the final on Saturday after whacking Silver Strikers 4-0.

K.B Assistant Coach Temwa Mhone hailed his charges for playing according to instructions.

He further predicted a cracking final against Eagles.

“It will be cracking final. Since we still have few days before the actual day of the finale, we will work hard in our preparation,” said Msuku.

He also gave credit to Hangover for giving them a good run for their money.

On his part, Technical Advisor for Hangover Alfred Chikwanje attributed the loss to overconfidence after defeating giants Wanderers in the quarterfinals.

“The players were relaxed and thought they were ontop of everything after two recent wins against Mighty Tigers and Be Forward Wanderers” said Chikwanje.

The final match will take place on 7th December at the Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

