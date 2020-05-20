Chitipa District Council rehabilitates roads

Chitipa District Council, through Agricultural Sector Wide Approach – Support Project (ASWAP-SP) ll has rehabilitated most of its crucial roads that connect farmers to rural markets.

Through the project, which is supported by World Bank, the council has rehabilitated over 10 rural roads covering 96.4 Kilometers.

The roads link most popular village markets of Kapirinkhonde, Ibugulura, Sopelera and Misuku among others.

In an interview during a tour to some of the rehabilitated roads in the district, Director of Agriculture, Environmental and Natural Resources (DAENR) for Chitipa, Malumbo Nyirongo expressed satisfaction over the implementation of the project.

He said the project will improve livelihoods of many Malawians in the district due to improved access roads.

Nyirongo said over 70 per cent of roads that have been rehabilitated in the district were hardly passable during the past two harvesting seasons.

“Poor road network affected agribusiness. I am delighted for the project because most of the roads that have been rehabilitated connect farmers to markets in all our six extension planning areas (EPAs) in the district,” said Nyirongo.

According to the Director of Public Works Program (PWP) for Chitipa, Elijar Zimba, the project will improve livelihoods of 20,000 farming households in the district.

“Apart from rehabilitating the rural roads, we also established 10 model villages along the roads. We supported these villages in agriculture diversification for the sustainability of their improved economic status,” said Zimba.

The project, which rolled out in 2017 and is expected to be completed in 2021, is being implemented in 11 districts including Chitipa.

