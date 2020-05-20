Legal Affairs Committee summons Kaphale, Ansah over Malawi poll date

May 20, 2020 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee has summoned the embattled Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah and Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale on Thursday over a new date for the fresh presidential elections.

Ansah: Summoned
Kaphale: I will go myself

MEC proposed the new vote should take place on July 2 2020 but also changed tune that Parliament should consider moving it to June 23 2020.

Legal Affairs Committee chairperson Kezzie Msukwa said the meeting with Ansah and Kaphale will map forward on the election date to be aligned to the Supreme Court of Appeal judgement.

Msukwa said the committee want Ansah “to explain” on the election date and “at the same time to tell us how prepared they are to honour the dates that will be suggested.”

He said the committee will also discuss with Ansah and the Attorney General on recommendations of the rejected election bills.

Kaphale confirmed he has received a letter of invitation to appear before the committee in relation to the issue of the date of election.

“I will personally go there,” he confirmed.

Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal upheld the judgement of the five-judge panel of the High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court which on February 3 nullified the May 21 2019 presidential election over alleged irregularities and ordered a fresh presidential election within 150 days.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
mwana wolimba mtimaPedeguNkuzilireNabetha Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Pedegu
Guest
Pedegu

It is a problem when the legal affairs committee itself is incompetent!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Nabetha
Guest
Nabetha

Mwina Kaphale akayankhulako zomveka koma enawo ndiye ayi. An empty tin.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Nkuzilire
Guest
Nkuzilire

True, Kaphale is wise koma amapangila dala zopoila.
i agree with you on enawo…..empty tin indeed

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
mwana wolimba mtima
Guest
mwana wolimba mtima

akayankhula zomveka zake ziti poti ndi amene wakhala akusocheletsa madala from the word go, iyeyo, ansa ndi anthu osafunika pa chitukuko cha democracy ku Malawi, only time will tell. masiku amathela ku chiseko

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
shares