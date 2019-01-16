Chitipa United coach promises to deliver: Ngwira admits pressure will mount

Chitipa United head coach Alex Ngwira has promised to deliver and produce good results in the forth coming 2019 soccer season and make sure that the Northern Region side survives in the elite league.

Ngwira who has been jobless for over six months following his firing at Mzuni FC following a poor run of form however admitted that pressure to survive will always be there.

He said this is because the team doesn’t have the financial muscle to compete and poach new players on the transfer market.

“As you are aware Chitipa United is Community based so it has all along always been difficult to sign players” said Ngwira.

“Still more we will make one or two amendments and our basis will be to encourage the players just to work hard” he said.

Chitipa United return to the elite league after emerging champions of the SIMSO Northern Region Football Association Premier League Division.

The club’s General Secretary (GS) Pickford Kamanga confirmed the signing of Ngwira.

“Yes I can confirm that indeed he has signed a one year deal and he is to start his job once all the paper work is done but currently I can say that we have agreed terms,” he said.

He added that Ngwira will be deputised by Robert Mzinza who helped the team to earn promotion.

