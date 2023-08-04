Chitipa United finish 3rd of 2023 TNM Super League 1st round; 1 point ahead of Wanderers 

Team of the moment in the 2023 TNM Super League season, Chitipa United tie on 29 points with Silver Strikers but are separated by goal difference having scored 18 but conceded 14 in their 15 games of 9 wins; 2 draws and 4 losses.

Thus they finish 3rd at the end of the 1st round since the Bankers scored 22 goals against 8 from their 8 wins; 5 draws and 2 losses.

Chitipa have been a revelation this season as they have claimed the scalp of several supposedly big teams including defending champions, Nyasa Big Bullets — who are leading the first round with just a point (30 from 8 wins, 6 draws, 1 loss) in which they scored 28 goals against 8.

Chitipa top Mighty Wanderers (4th), who garnered 28 points from 8 wins, 4 draws, 3 losses — scoring 17 goals and conceding 7.

Before the first round closing games, Chitipa were the runners-up and Silver Strikers claimed the spot after their goalless draw at Mzuzu Stadium with Moyale Barracks.

The contenders for the Airtel Top 8 have now been identified that includes the top four; Ekwendeni Hammers on 5th (24 points); Kamuzu Barracks on 6th (19); Civil Service United on 7th (19) and Dedza Dynamos on 8th (19).

Perching in the relegation zone are Mighty Tigers on position 14th with 14 points; Red Lions 15th (14 points) and debutantes Extreme FC 16th with single digit 9 points from 2 wins, 3 draws and 10 losses.

Nyasa Big Bullets go into the second round and will keep their eyes on their shoulders having concluded the first round with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Mighty Tigers at Kamuzu Stadium on Wednesday.

They eye five consecutive titles of the total of 16 since the inception of the top flight league. Formerly named Bata Bullets, Total Bullets and Bakili Bullets, they were the inaugural champions in 1986, followed by 1991, 1992, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020-21, 2022.

Silver Strikers follow at 8 (1993, 1994, 1996, 2008, 2010, 2011–12, 2012-13 and 2013.

Mighty Wanderers won it six times (1990, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2006 and 2017); ESCOM United twice (2007, 2010–11); and once by Admarc Tigers (1989); Civo United ((1987); MDC United (1988); Kamuzu Barracks (2016).

Interestingly, none has beaten the record as top goalscorer since Big Bullets former striker, Ganizani Malunga who scored 28 in 2002/03 season while Mighty Wanderers’ former player Aggrey Kanyenda came close with 26 in 2005-06 as well as Heston Munthali then for MDC United with 24 in 2001/02.

The Bullets’ Hassan Kajoke and Silver’s Khuda Muyaba hit the net 21 times — 2020-21 for Kajoke and 2019 for Muyaba.

Their Bullets 2022 runners-up are Blue Eagles with 2016 champions Kamuzu Barracks on third place; Mighty Wanderers finished 4th position and Silver Strikers on 5th.

