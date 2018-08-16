Chitipa Utd through to round of 32 of Carlsberg Cup

SIMSO Premier League leaders, Chitipa United, are through to the round of 32 in the Carlsberg Cup after thrashing seventh placed Manyamula United 2 nil at Mzuzu Stadium on Wednesday.

Manyamula United were quick to settle into the game and their beautiful passing game on the floor was a marvel to watch. First assistant referee David Chinoko had his flag up for off side in the 14th minute to disallow Manyamula United’s goal.

A minute later, Chitipa United broke through on the right and a beautiful cross found dread rocked Emmanuel Muyira in the box who easily tapped the ball into Manyamula’s net to put Chitipa United in the lead.

Manyamula continued to display classic football but they were unable to unlock Chitipa United defence until referee Lyson Tebulo blew his whistle for recess.

In the second half, Manyamula United were very offensive through their captain Taonga Chihana, Isaac Mithi and Trouble Kajani but still lacked composure in front of goal as they kept misfiring.

In the 64th minute, Chitipa United’s Christopher Mtambo eliminated a defender on the right and his decent cross found Emmanuel Muyira again who had no problems to nod the ball into Manyamula’s net to register his brace.

Muyira had a chance to complete his brace in the 79th minute when he managed to break an off side trap but when goal keeper Raphael Mvula advanced to narrow the shooting angle, Muyira decided to chip the ball over him but the piece of leather went over the goalkeeper and the cross bar as well.

At full time it ended 2-0 in favour of Chitipa United.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Manyamula United coach, Alex Duxy, praised his charges for playing very good football but blamed the loss on officiation.

The winning coach, Robert Mziza, said it was not an easy game because he was missing some key players due to injuries.

“It’s unfortunate that we shall be travelling down south for the next game but I think that this is the year we can reach the round of 16 and even the quarter finals,” remarked Mziza.

Chitipa United becomes the third team from the northern region to reach the round of 32 after Mchengautuba United and Ekwendeni Hammers.

Following the national draw that was conducted at Mpira Village at Chiwembe in Blantyre on Tuesday, Chitipa United will have to travel and face Hangover United in the southern region while Mchengautuba United and Ekwendeni Hammers will welcome Mighty Ivory and Steffords respectively at Mzuzu Stadium at dates yet to be announced.

