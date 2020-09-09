Chitipa Utd to import more replica jerseys

Chitipa United Football Club has sold all the one hundred replica jerseys that it imported from Turkey and plan to import more.

The club has of late made remarkable strides in trying to source funds besides buying its own 32 seater bus.

The first consignment of the replica jerseys sold like hot cakes with so many supporters and notable people buying them at a higher price than the intended K15,000.00.

Among the people that bought the jerseys at remarkable prices are FAM president Walter Nyamilandu Manda, Minister of Civic Education and National Unity, Timothy Mtambo, Minister of Lands, Kezzi Msukwa and Minister of Youth and Sports, Ulemu Msungama.

General Secretary for the club, Duma Ngoma, says there is demand for more jerseys and the club has ordered another consignment.

“We have sold all the replica jerseys from the first consignment and we are just waiting for the next consignment. We are currently having an overwhelming demand for more from our supporters and well-wishers.

“We believe that a long journey begins with a single step. We are trying our best to have finances to sustain the team. Some people are paying for the jerseys in advance,” explained Ngoma.

