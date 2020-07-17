Chitipa Utd to receive branded bus

The buy-a-bus task force for Chitipa United Football Club will officially hand over a bus which has been rebranded to the club on Saturday at a function where replica jerseys will also be launched.

Reports indicate that the new Minister of Youth and Sports, UlemuMsungama, together with Minister of Civic Education and National Unity, Timothy Pagonachi Mtambo, will be in attendance.

The task force mobilised resources and bought the bus last year but it was cleared this year from Songwe Boarder. It was then taken to Lilongwe for rebranding and it is now ready for handover.

The task force has also ordered replica jerseys from outside the country.

Spokesperson for the task force, Pickford Kamanga, said each jersey will be costing K15,000.00 but on the day of the launch on Saturday, some well-wishers will buy the jerseys at K100,000.00 each.

General Secretary for the club, Duma Ngoma, said all measures have been put in place for the function with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic

“The bus will help us to ease transport problems. We had been spending over K100,000.00 on transport alone to go as far as Blantyre to fulfil our fixtures. The replica jerseys are a way of generating income for the club and all supporters are encouraged to purchase them,” added Ngoma.

