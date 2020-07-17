Deputy minister Abida tours Malawi Housing Corporation:  North regional boss  transferred to address staff grievances

July 17, 2020 Zenak Matekenya –Mana 3 Comments

Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) has transferred its regional officer for the North, Stela Sokosa, and two other management members over welfare concerns raised by staff at its Mzuzu Office.

Napolo (r) welcomes Mia at Mzuzu MHC Offices – pic by Zenak Matekenya – Mana
Mia toured MHC flats in Mzuzu, pic by Zenak Matekenya – Mana
Mia adressing Mzuzu MHC staff, Pic by Zenak Mateekenya
Cross section of Mzuzu MHC staff, pic by Zenak Matkenya – Mana
Mia (r) and Limbe at MHC newly constructed flats in Mzuzu, pic by Zenak Matekenya – Mana

The move came to light Thursday when Deputy Minister of Housing, Abida Mia, visited Mzuzu MHC offices to address the staff on the issue after she toured housing project sites in the city.

Random interview with the workers revealed non payment of allowances, non procedural promotions and demotions, inadequate support during funerals and sexual harassment, among grievances that forced them to close their bosses’ offices.

Besides Sokosa, staff members alleged Senior Estates Officer, Madalitso Longwe, and Estates Officer, Roosevelt Msisya, as those behind office affairs mismanagement.

When she arrived at Mzuzu MHC office, Mia was rocked up in a meeting for close to an hour with MHC Chief Executive Officer, Eunice Napolo, and the union representatives whose outcome exposed transfer of the three bosses.

MHC Workers Union General Secretary, Rachel Limbe, confirmed that Mzuzu MHC staff complained about top management’s poor welfare.

“The main issue we had here in Mzuzu is welfare. Members of staff demanded transfer for top leadership because of the same and management has agreed to move these people,” she said.

In an interview, Mia said the issues raised by the staff members have been resolved.

“There were some managerial issues that need to be rectified but stayed for months and eventually escalated. We have managed to sort out the issues. Some were very minor and needed not be solved even at CEO level,” she said.

Mia said the issue of payments will first be verified by MHC office in Lilongwe.

She said government is committed to constructing more houses as a way of promoting decent housing for people.

 

Chimulirenji
Guest
Chimulirenji

If there are things like SEXUAL HARASSMENT, is the solution to transfer these managers?

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Mwenye dambuzo
Guest
Mwenye dambuzo

ATUMBUKA KUPWETEKANA OKHA OKHA

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Concerned citizen
Guest
Concerned citizen

Line minister for Blantyre Water Board and ESCOM please also shake up these two parastatals. Water and electricity have been a problem these pat two weeks. As I am talking we do not have either. How can we develop our nation with this level of service?

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
