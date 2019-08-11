Chitipa Utd winds up first round by snatching 3 points from Mzuni

Savenda Chitipa United have wrapped up the first round on a high after beating Mzuni FC by a single goal; finishing on position 12 with 15 points from 15 first round games.

Shelton Banda scored the only goal for Savenda Chitipa United in the second half and Chitipa United goalkeeper, Jeremiah Simfukwe, was voted man of the match at Karonga Stadium on Saturday.

Mzuni FC Head Coach, Gilbert Chirwa, said his side played a good game but the strong wind disturbed his side and failed to utilise some of the chances.

“Our supporters should not lose hope. The players are playing very well and we will encourage them to continue working hard for better results,” Chirwa said.

The winning coach, Alex Ngwira, said the secret was playing the ball on the ground.

Ngwira said: “We have finished the first round with 15 points. It’s possible to collect another 15 points in the second round and stay in the league.”

Mzuni is still on position 10, also with 15 points from 13 games and they face 11th positioned Karonga United, who are winding up the first round, on Sunday at Mzuzu Stadium.

