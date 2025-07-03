Chitoliro , UMP Festival to invade Stake Out with ‘ArtQemy Stand-Up Comedy’ night

Chitoliro Productionz in collaboration with UMP Festival are set to host a Stand-Up Comedy show scheduled for July 6 2025 at Stake Out in Blantyre.

Dubbed ‘ArtQemy Stand Up Comedy Show’,the event promises to be an unforgettable night of laughter, entertainment and good vibes.

The show boasts an impressive lineup of Malawian comedians, including Martin Ntalika, Zahir, Mr Rodriguez, Dee Satha and many more talented comedians who are known for their humor and ability to tickle the funny bone with their unique styles and perspectives to keep the audience in stitches.

According to the organizers, the comedy show which has been organized in readiness for this year’s second edition of the International UMP Festival slated for October 21-27 at Cape Maclear in Mangochi will also be spiced up by a live music performances from award-winning acoustic maestro Agorosso, accompanied by DJ’s Harshtag and Bad Up Skillz who will be manning the decks.

Representative of the organizing team of Chitoliro, Andrew Macheso has expressed his excitement about the event saying patrons should get ready for a night of non-stop laughter and good vibes.

“We’re thrilled to bring together some of Malawi’s funniest comedians and talented musicians for an unforgettable Stand-Up Comedy show and we are calling upon comedy enthusiasts in Blantyre to come up in numbers to support the very best on Malawi’s comic scene,” said Macheso.

He further disclosed that, in additional to the comedy and music, attendees will also have the opportunity to meet and greet with Miss UMP, Maisha Chikuta and UMP Ambassador Robin Ngalande.

“This perfect blend of comedy and music will ensure that the audience is thoroughly entertained throughout the night during the event and remain a memorable to them,” he explained.

On his part Agorosso said he is excited to be part of the event and that fans should expect nothing but an electrifying performance from him.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!