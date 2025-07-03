MCP Says Independence Celebrations Reflect Positive Strides Under Chakwera

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says this year’s 61st Independence Anniversary celebrations come at a time when the party is proud of tangible achievements made under the leadership of President Lazarus Chakwera.

Speaking at a press briefing held Thursday afternoon at the MCP headquarters in Lilongwe, the party’s Publicity Secretary Jessie Kabwila described the upcoming Independence Day as a joyful moment for all Malawians, particularly for MCP members.

“This is a moment of pride for us. The MCP-led government, under President Chakwera, is delivering inclusive development. Unlike past regimes where some districts thrived while others starved, Chakwera is leading with fairness and without discrimination,” said Kabwila.

She highlighted ongoing development activities and social interventions as key indicators of progress under Chakwera’s administration.

Kabwila also dismissed allegations linking the MCP to violence that broke out during last week’s peaceful demonstrations organized by activist Sylvester Namiwa. The demonstrations turned chaotic after panga-wielding thugs attacked the protest leader—an incident some quarters have blamed on MCP sympathizers.

“We completely distance ourselves from that violence. MCP does not promote or condone political violence. Such behavior should be condemned by all peace-loving Malawians,” she stated.

The MCP spokesperson went further to challenge opposition parties, particularly the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Transformation Movement (UTM), to engage Malawians on the ground rather than allegedly sponsoring demonstrations aimed at discrediting the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson, Justice Annabel Mtalimanja.

“If you want to lead, come to the ground and win the people’s trust. Let us not compromise the integrity of elections. We all want fair and credible polls,” Kabwila said.

